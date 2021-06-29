Three teenagers arrested after assault in New Milton

Officers, who were responding to reports of an assault in New Milton, have arrested three teenagers in connection with the incident.

It comes after a member of the public witnessed three teenagers assaulting another teenager at Fawcetts Fields Sports Ground on Christchurch Road at around 8.50pm on Saturday 26 June.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy from Brockenhurst, suffered minor injuries as a result.

Officers located three teenagers nearby who matched the description provided by a member of the public.

A 15-year-old boy from New Milton was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and possession of a Class B drug.

A 15-year-old boy from New Milton was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a Class B drug.

While a 15-year-old boy from Christchurch was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

They have all been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Officers are seeking to speak with any witnesses, or anyone with information, in relation to this incident. If you were in the area at the time or saw what happened, please call 101 quoting 44210252019.