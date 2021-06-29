Police identify man who died in Sparsholt collision

Police can confirm the identity of the man who died in a collision in Sparsholt on Tuesday, 8 June.

At around 2.30pm, David Davenport, 59, from Archers Road, Eastleigh, was riding a pedal cycle along Woodman Lane when he was involved in a collision with a blue Mini Cooper, at the crossroads with Sarum Road.

Mr Davenport was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died on 16 June as a result of his injuries.

If you saw what happened please call police on 101 or report online quoting reference number 44210223675.

