An image has been issued of a man police are seeking to identify in connection with a burglary in Sevenoaks

Jewellery, cash and bottles of alcohol were stolen during the break-in, which happened at a property in Granville Road. It is reported that the address was entered between 10am and 11am on Tuesday 22 June 2021. A number of rooms were searched by the suspect including a children’s bedroom.

Officers have carried out forensic tests from the scene and enquiries have also included checking local CCTV. They would now like to speak to the person pictured and anyone with information is asked to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/108250/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.