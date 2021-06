While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be 86-year-old Eric Coldridge, who was reported missing in the area on Monday evening (28 June).

Extensive searches were carried out for Eric, and these searches have now been stood down.

Officers are supporting Eric’s family at this difficult time, and we’d like to thank our emergency services partners and the public for their assistance.

There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.