Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a crash involving two cars on Frittenden Road in Biddenden

Three fire engines were sent to the incident, and crews used small tools, hydraulic cutters and spreaders to release a female who was trapped inside one of the vehicles, before being passed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance staff.