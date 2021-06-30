The family of a man who died in a collision on the A339 near Winslade on Monday, 14 June have paid tribute to him

Officers were called at 2.53pm to reports of a collision involving a white Fiat Doblo van and a white Harley Davidson motorcycle on the A339 near the junction with Hackwood Lane.

The rider of the motorcycle, Daniel Downey, 58, from Woodpecker Close, Bordon, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family paid tribute to Daniel, known as Max. They said: “Max was taken unexpectedly and tragically whilst riding his beloved Harley Davidson.

“Max leaves behind his long term partner Mary and his sons who are devastated and heartbroken. Life just won’t be the same without him.”

Enquiries are still ongoing to determine the exact cause of the collision, and we are keen to speak with any witnesses who may help our investigation.

Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you have dash cam footage showing any of the vehicles in the run up to the collision?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44210233054, or call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.