Officers have arrested a man following reports of an assault in Eastleigh over the weekend

An altercation ensued outside of the Co-Operative store on Falkland Court at around 4.10pm yesterday afternoon (27 June).

The victim, a 33-year-old man from Chandler’s Ford, was followed into the store by a man and subsequently assaulted; suffering minor injuries as a result.

Officers located and arrested a 25-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

In dealing with this matter, an unknown man approached police and identified that the arrested man had assaulted him previously that day at an address on Devon Close.

He was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

He remains in custody at this time.