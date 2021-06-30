BREAKING KENT MARGATE THANET

Armed Police called to street in Thanet following reports of a man with a firearm

8 mins ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at

Armed officers from Kent Police were scrambled to a property just before 11pm following a report that a man may have been armed with a gun.

 

A dispute between two men spilled out into Cliftonville street on Tuesday evening causing the area to be thrown into Police lockdown

A threat was made to carry out harm involving a gun. Police are understood to have evacuated a bus and the driver and passengers were made to leave after the incident was declared a firearms incident. Poice put in cordon on Arthur Road and various roads adjourning including  Northdown Road.

 

Residents have made claims that a man in his seventies was tasered by Police twice and was arrested.

Kent Police have been approached for comment on he full circumstances 