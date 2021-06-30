Concern for Missing 15 year old Druie Price

Police are searching for 15-year-old Druie Price, who has been missing since 16 June from the address where he had been living in St Leonards.

Druie is described as white, 6′, of medium build, with brown eyes, black hair shaved at the sides, and a scar on the back of his neck. He was last seen wearing dark coloured shorts and a grey t-shirt with a black zip hood jacket.

It is believed he may have returned to the Grays or Basildon areas of South East Essex where he has family connections.

There is concern for his welfare so if you see him or have any information on his whereabouts please contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1843 of 16/06.