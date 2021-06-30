Two arrests have been made after officers attended a reported burglary taking place at a Folkestone business

Kent Police was called just after 3.10am on Tuesday 29 June 2021 to a report of premises in Beach Street being broken into. Two people had been seen accessing the takeaway establishment, one who was then seen to make themselves a coffee while there.

Officers from Folkestone Local Policing Team attended the Harbour Arm and working with CCTV operators, found and arrested two people in the area. A bag containing items including bottles of beer, a large pot of prawns, other seafood and packets of milk was recovered by police.

Two boys from Folkestone, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and released under investigation while enquiries continue.