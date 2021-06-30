CCTV images have been issued by officers after paint was deliberately thrown over a car parked on a driveway in Maidstone

Police are investigating a report of criminal damage in Blendon Road, which happened on Saturday 26 June 2021 at around 8.30am. The incident is being linked to previous similar acts of criminal damage outside the same property over the past year, as well as allegations of an assault.

Officers have carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in the local area and it is believed the suspect may be linked to a blue Citroen Picasso. They are now seeking to identity the man pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/111350/21. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.