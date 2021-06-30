West Sussex Highways says a road closure is in place along New Road following a police request. More details as we get them.
There has been a reported air crash near to #Goodwood Aerodrome
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • LONDON
Free Tommy Robinson Police imposed conditions
August 2, 2019
BREAKING • NORTH WEST
HM Prison Hull on Lockdown after Staff Attacked by Transferred Inmates
December 18, 2016
BREAKING • GATWICK • SUSSEX
Terror suspect detained at Gatwick Airport
July 5, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Breaking Murder Inquiry Over Russian’s London Death
March 16, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police appeal after Trio attack and Rob man in Fratton
October 16, 2016
BREAKING • COVID19
Most followed the rules others pushed them
12 months ago
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Drive drink Met Police Detective given final warning
March 2, 2020
BREAKING • MISSING • WINCHESTER
Can you help us find 90-year-old Anthony Hayter?
March 10, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Sixteen year old boy arrested for fatal Northolt stabbing
April 27, 2018
MISSING • SURREY
Concern for missing Teenager from Horley
June 30, 2018
BREAKING
Woman has been stabbed to death in East Ham London
March 19, 2020
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
Biker Dies in Fatal New Forest Collision
February 13, 2017
BREAKING • KENT
Kent hand carwash flouts COVID19 law and stays open
April 5, 2020
BREAKING
Serious multi vehicle collision closes M11 motorway
November 29, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Two arrests made following Deptford Murder
August 30, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
QA Midwife saves baby who has Stroke in the Womb
May 26, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • HAVANT • PORTSMOUTH
One for the road as driver fails drink and drugs test
December 12, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Motorcycle collision on Market Quay in Fareham
August 30, 2016
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Freshwater Firefighters left to clear up after the Party
August 21, 2018
BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
Two arrested after man dies in Dover collision
November 10, 2019
WEST SUSSEX
Man on suspicion of terrorism offences in West Sussex.
February 24, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Yobs sought after throwing missiles at Kent buses
November 7, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • Manston
Suspension of haulier services at Manston announced
4 months ago
BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • MAIDENHEAD
Police charge Maidenhead man with Burglary
8 months ago
BREAKING • WINCHESTER
Police appeal after indecent exposure in Winchester
April 29, 2016
ISLINGTON • LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Woman rushed to hospital following lorry collision in Islington
December 4, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Fareham has it’s every own Evel Knievel
March 1, 2017
BREAKING
Police launched murder investigation in Enfield
September 29, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS
Did you know calls to 101 aren’t free
March 20, 2019
BREAKING
Vehicle from Hit and run fatal Surrey crash has been found
January 12, 2020
BREAKING • ENFIELD • ESSEX • LONDON
Shooting probe launched after man attacked in Enfield
January 10, 2020
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Police appeal for Witnesses after Four vehicle collision in Fareham
November 21, 2016
BREAKING • GUILDFORD • SURREY
Fire crews called to suspected chemical in at Guildford Tesco
July 22, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police seize Three bikes in Anti social crack down
August 2, 2017
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Woman arrested after Chatham fatal hit and run
11 months ago
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • LATEST NEWS • LONDON • PORTSMOUTH • SOUTHAMPTON • YOUR AREA
New Law on Vaping from Saturday
May 18, 2017
BREAKING • CRAYFORD • KENT • LONDON
Man had his head kicked around like a football in Crayford Gardens
June 19, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Police bail Southampton Lucy McHugh Murder Suspect
July 31, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
One arrested after stabbing in Wokingham
April 2, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM • HAMPSHIRE
Scumbag jailed over pensioner street robbery in Fareham
February 18, 2019
BREAKING • CAMBERLEY
Person trapped following crash on the A30
April 25, 2019
BREAKING • CHINGFORD • ESSEX
Man charged with Chingford Murder
January 24, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth Alley Attacker Jailed for Three Years
August 18, 2017
BREAKING • KENT
Cannabis seized and two arrested in Ashford
4 months ago