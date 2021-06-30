Two feared dead in Chichester Aerodrome light aircraft crash

Two people are understood to have been killed after a light aircraft crash in Chichester this afternoon.

West Sussex Highways says a road closure is in place along New Road following a police request near to the aerodrome after a light aircraft crashed.

Sussex Police say they are assisting fire and ambulance services after a light aircraft crashed north of Goodwood Airfield this afternoon. The AAIB has been informed, and police enquiries are ongoing.

It is understood from witnesses that despite efforts of the emergency services that the pair died at the scene.

A large cordon has been put in place.

More to follow