Two men who sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman in a Southampton hotel in 2018, have been found guilty by a jury at Southampton Crown Court.

Ramdeen Farooqy, aged 25, of Arundel Drive in Harrow, London has been found guilty of one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.

Pankaj Bangarh, aged 27, of Halsway in Hayes, Hillingdon, London has been found guilty of attempted rape and sexual assault.

The court heard that on the evening of Friday, 3 August 2018, an 18-year-old woman went out drinking in Southampton with her boyfriend and friends, to celebrate a birthday. The group met and started drinking at a pub earlier in the evening, before going on to Oceana nightclub in Southampton.

At some point during the evening, the woman’s friends saw her talking to a group of unknown men inside the nightclub, and later, at around 2am on Saturday, 4 August, she was seen in the car park, with two of the men.

Her boyfriend called out to her to stop her getting in the car however she was intoxicated and didn’t appear to recognise him. She then got into the car with the two men, and the car drove off.

Later that morning, (Saturday 4 August 2018), the woman woke to find herself naked in a room at the Winston Hotel in Southampton, with two men unknown to her. The men helped the woman, who was still falling in and out of consciousness, to get dressed and guided her out of the hotel with assistance from the hotel manager. The woman contacted her mum to obtain her postcode as she couldn’t remember, and the men then drove her home.

Upon returning home, the woman disclosed to her parents that she had been drinking the evening before and had no recollection of being at Oceana or any of the events that followed, but from the circumstances in which she woke up, she feared she may have been sexually assaulted.

Supported by her parents, she then contacted Treetops Sexual Assault Referral Centre for advice.

The following day, the woman reported what happened to police and an investigation led by officers from Operation Amberstone quickly got underway.

After a two week trial, both men were found guilty of attempted rape and sexual assault.

Both men stood trial for further sexual assault charges and rape offences, including voyeurism, relating to the same incident, however were found not guilty.

Both men will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday 1 July for sentence.

Detective Constable Sue Hampton from Operation Amberstone said: “This was undoubtedly a traumatic ordeal for the woman concerned and I cannot praise her enough for the courage and bravery she has shown in coming forward and reporting what happened to her and for the strength she has shown throughout the trial.

“We know it’s incredibly difficult to report incidents of this nature but with her help, we have been able to secure guilty verdicts and bring these two men to justice.

“We worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service throughout this investigation to build a strong case to present to a jury and secure convictions.

“I hope this outcome offers a degree of comfort to the woman and goes some way to helping her move on in her life.

“I really hope that this case shows people that no matter the circumstances, Hampshire Constabulary is committed to supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault and we will do everything we can to identify offenders and put them in front of a court.