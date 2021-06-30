Detectives investigating an incident which occurred in the vicinity of Whitehall on 14 June have charged a third person

Joseph Olswang, 38 of Upper Richmond Road West, Richmond-upon-Thames, SW14 was arrested and charged today (30 June) with common assault contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, 15 July.

This follows an incident where a journalist was pursued by people in the vicinity of Richmond Terrace and Whitehall on 14 June.

Prior to this arrest, two men were charged with an offence contrary to section 4a of the Public Order Act.

– Martin Hockridge, 57 of Eastmoor Park, Harpenden appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 29 June and will next appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday, 8 November.

– Christopher Aitken, 62 Kellett Road, Brixton, SW2 will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, 22 July.