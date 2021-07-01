An appeal for information to find a missing man has been issued by officers in Ashford.

Alessandro Gagliao was last seen in the Kennington Road area of the town at around 10.45am on Thursday 1 July 2021.

The 37-year-old is described as white, five feet and six inches tall and of slight build.

He was barefoot and wearing white trousers and a blue denim shirt when he was last seen and was walking in the direction of Wye.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 01-0402.