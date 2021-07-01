A murder investigation has been launched in Croydon following the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy

Police were called at 00:46hrs on Thursday, 1 July to reports of a disturbance at a residential address on Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon.

Officers attended and found a 16-year-old male inside the address suffering from stab wounds. They provided immediate first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

The victim has been named as Cameron, known as LilCamz

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.34pm

Next of kin have been informed. We await formal identification.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

At this early stage we retain an open mind concerning motive.

A homicide investigation has been launched, led by Detective Chief Inspector Dave Blair of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, he said:

“At this early stage we have two active crime scenes, the address where a young man lost his life and in nearby Warren Street where the vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects was abandoned.

“I thank the local community for their patience while my officers gather evidence and urge anyone who witnessed any stage of this horrific series of events to come forward and speak with officers.”

There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 0208 721 4961, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 249/1JUL.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.

