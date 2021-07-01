Detectives are investigating after a teenage boy was attacked

Officers were called at 4.55pm yesterday, Wednesday 30 June, with reports the 15-year-old had been found injured in Dunster Avenue, Westcliff.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for a stab wound to his back. Fortunately his injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything, or has any camera footage that could help with our enquiries.

PC Sam Cross said: “Fortunately the young victim was not more seriously hurt and we are continuing our enquiries to establish the circumstances behind this assault and are following a number of leads.

“We will also be carrying out extra patrols in the area, and ask anyone with information about this incident, or any concerns, to please speak to officers.

“Violent crime, especially where those involved are so young, is a concern for us and the whole community, which is why we’ve been working tirelessly with our partners to drive it down.

“In the year to the end of May 2021, we saw 173 fewer victims of violence with injury crimes, a drop of just over seven per cent.

“Enforcement is just one part of the solution to tackling violent crime, which is why we work with a number of organisations in the Southend district to carry out intervention and education to steer people away from situations where they will be more at risk of being a victim or offender.”

Anyone with information about yesterday’s incident is asked to quote reference 42/126619/21 when contacting the police on 101