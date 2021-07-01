Cannabis plants have been seized and two men arrested following work by police in Canterbury

Officers were called to a disturbance outside a property in Ivy Lane shortly after 1.15am on Wednesday 30 June 2021.

After entering the building as part of their enquiries, officers found approximately 20 large cannabis plants in one of the rooms.

A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Vanessa Law, of Kent Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: ‘The alertness of officers attending this incident has led to the seizure of cannabis, which could have been sold for criminal gain.

‘If you suspect drugs are being sold or produced in your area, please report it to Kent Police through our website, by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.’