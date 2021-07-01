A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment after stabbing a man in Oxted on New Year’s Eve last year

The boy was out with a large group of friends in Oxted town centre before the group made their way to Oxted train station in the early evening. The group were causing a nuisance in the area when a woman who lived nearby arrived at the station and started walking towards her home.

The group followed her and began shouting at her when her husband heard the commotion and came outside to help. As the man tried to speak to the group and understand what the commotion was about, one of the youths punched him to the face several times. Immediately after this, the defendant stabbed the man in the neck before he and the rest of the group ran away.

The couple sought medical help from the train station where staff were able to alert the police and ambulance service.

A large-scale search was quickly executed to find the group of youths who were identified using CCTV. During the search a knife, believed to be the weapon involved, was found nearby.

Officers identified the defendant as the person responsible for the stabbing, and after numerous attempts to locate him, he handed himself into a police station where he was arrested.

Despite a no comment interview the defendant, who was 16-years-old at the time of the incident, was charged with attempted murder after DNA lifted from the knife handle was found to be his.

The victim received hospital treatment for an eight inch laceration from his lower ear to his upper neck.

The boy was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court after pleading guilty to wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm on Monday (28 June).

Detective Sergeant Lisa Betchley, who investigated the incident, said: “I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information and assisted our investigation. I would also like to commend the bravery of the victim and his wife, who should never have gone through this terrifying ordeal.

“I hope that this sentence sends a message to anyone thinking about or already carrying a knife. No matter what your reasons are, the consequences of carrying a knife are never justified or worth it. If you carry a knife in Surrey, you will be dealt with and you will be brought to justice.”