Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in which a man has tragically died

At just before 5pm on Saturday (26/6), there was a collision between a blue Yamaha motorcycle, a black Volkswagen Touran and a white Mercedes heavy goods vehicle, which was laden with vegetables, on the A41 at Woodham on the Bicester-bound carriageway.

Tragically, the motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man, died at the scene.

The Volkswagen and motorcycle were travelling towards Bicester and the lorry in the opposite direction.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the man’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No arrests have been made and no one else was injured.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Linford Baxter of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Bicester, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died as a result of this collision.

“I am appealing to anyone who was driving on the A41 between Aylesbury and Bicester at around the time of the collision to please check dash-cam and contact the police if it has captured anything that could assist our investigation.

“I would also like to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to the collision.

“If you have any information that could help, please call 101, quoting reference number 43210281835.

“At this early stage of our investigation, we do not believe speed was a cause of this collision, and we are investigating the circumstances thoroughly to ascertain what has happened.