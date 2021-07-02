Detectives investigating an incident that took place in St James’s Park on Sunday, 27 June have charged a man

Lewis Hughes, 23 of Wigton Way, Romford was charged with common assault on the evening of Thursday, 1 July. He was charged by postal requisition and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 30 July.

At approximately 7.20pm on Sunday, 27 June officers in St James’s Park became aware of a man being accosted by a group of men. They spoke to the victim and checked his welfare. He had not suffered any injuries.

Officers subsequently reviewed video footage which emerged after the incident and the matter was referred to the Public Order Crime Team. Enquiries continue.