A suspect has appeared in court after mini crime wave in Chatham

A suspect has appeared in court after being charged with fifteen offences in Chatham.

Between 18 and 27 June 2021, three businesses in Magpie Hall Road, Maidstone Road and Churchill Avenue reported having meat and other groceries stolen. During two of these incidents a store worker also alleged they were threatened with a syringe.

Following the completion of enquiries into the incidents, a man was arrested on 30 June.

Ashley Clough, of no fixed address, was later charged with eight counts of shoplifting, five counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order and two counts of threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.

Mr Clough, aged 33, appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 1 July where he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be determined.