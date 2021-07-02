Manhunt launched for trio suspected of stealing excavator in Maidstone

Investigators are issuing CCTV images in connection with the theft of an excavator in Maidstone.

On 13 March 2021, a Samsung digger was reported stolen from a compound in Church Road, Tovil.

Officers recovered it on 7 June at an address in Iwade and arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of theft. He was later released pending further investigation.

Investigators are now able to issue CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to, who may have important information.

Anybody who recognises the men is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference number 46/42622/21.