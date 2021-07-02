Suspected class A drugs have been seized and a teenager arrested following work by officers and police dogs in #Canterbury

Officers and PCSOs from the city’s Community Police Team, and members of Kent Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, carried out checks in the city centre on Thursday 1 July 2021.

Five people were stopped and searched following work by police dog Max leading to a large number of tablets, suspected cocaine and £300 in cash being seized (pictured, right).

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply and he has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Two other people were given cannabis warnings and another was referred to the Kent Youth Drug Intervention Scheme.

Sergeant Shelah Thompson, of Canterbury Community Policing Team, said: ‘We will continue to target drug dealing in the Canterbury district and ask parents and guardians to be aware of any young people who may be involved in this illegal activity.