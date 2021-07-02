An abusive partner who repeatedly assaulted a #Maidstone woman and forced her to wear make up to hide her injuries has been jailed

Between November 2019 and January 2021, Daniel Cooper also subjected his victim to continuous mental and emotional abuse as he sought to control everything she did. During this period, Cooper isolated the woman from her friends and family. He would remove her keys to prevent the victim leaving home or using her car and also stopped her from attending social events.

Whenever the victim was not in Cooper’s presence, she would receive incessant phone calls and messages demanding to know what she was doing and who she was with. On one occasion the victim was forced to eat against her will and assaults included being punched, slapped in the face and placed into a headlock.

Our investigation led to evidence Cooper had also dragged the woman by her hair and threatened to kill her if she ever left him. Aged 25 and formerly from #Colchester in Essex,

Cooper appeared at Maidstone Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship. He also admitted a charge of assault in connection with another woman. Three other assault charges were ordered by the court to lie on file.

He was sentenced to 22 months’ imprisonment. This was in addition to almost six months already spent remanded in custody while awaiting sentencing.

Investigating officer, PC Nestor Dgebuadze, said: ‘Cooper is a violent and aggressive bully, the likes of which can make victims’ lives a misery. He has used fear, violence and intimidation to exert control over almost every aspect of her life.

‘I’m pleased the courts have passed a custodial sentence as this will afford the victim the time and space needed to help break away from Cooper’s control and allow her to move on with her life.