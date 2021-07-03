Kamal Gordon of Eaton Drive, Brixton, London was jailed on Tuesday, 29 June, for five years and nine months after being found guilty of two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs – heroin and crack cocaine, following a three day trial at Southampton Crown Court

The court heard that on Thursday, 3 October 2020, officers from Southampton’s High Harm team located a car, a grey Fiat Bravo, suspected to be involved in drug dealing, parked in the car park of McDonald’s in Green Park, Millbrook.

Officers approached the car and found a man sat in the driver’s seat. They carried out a search of the car and the driver during which they located a number of wraps containing Class A drugs, a small quantity of cannabis and a mobile phone in the side pocket of the front passenger door.

Officers then located the passenger inside McDonald’s and following a further search, found two mobile phones and £455 in cash in his possession.

The suspected drugs were later examined and confirmed to be heroin and crack cocaine with a combined street value of £400.

The driver of the car, Kamal Gordon, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The passenger of the car, Romarn Birch, aged 24, from Hornsey Lane in Haringey, London was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Gordon appeared at Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday, 29 June and was jailed for five years and nine months.

Birch is next due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Wednesday, 14 July for sentence.

Drugs supply is often connected to other offending, such as high levels of violence or even the exploitation and abuse of vulnerable adults and children.