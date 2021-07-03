Swansea man will appear in court charged with the murder of a 60-year-old man in Oxford Circus.

Tedi Fanta Hagos, 25 of Ravenhill, Swansea, SA5 was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Friday, 2 July.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 3 July.

Police were called shortly before 8pm on Thursday, 1 July to reports of a man stabbed at Oxford Circus, close to the junction with Regent Street, W1.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. A 60-year-old man was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital where he later sadly died.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7129/01Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also report information and upload video here.