Man airlifted to London hospitial after Maidstone stabbing

Information is sought following a serious assault in Maidstone.

Kent Police was called at 4am on Saturday 3 July 2021 to a report of a disturbance involving a large group of people in Lower Stone Street.

During the disturbance, a man sustained a serious injury which is consistent with a stab wound. He has been airlifted to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Enquiries at the scene are ongoing and, at present, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the assault, or the wider disturbance, is asked to contact Kent Police if they have not already done so.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with video footage, such as mobile phone recordings, CCTV or dash camera video recorded in the area at the time.

Anyone with information can contact Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 03-0185.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete an online form atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org