Two people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after specialist officers tactically stopped a car on the A12

The vehicle had been connected to an earlier incident in Jaywick, at about 2.15pm, on Friday 2nd July during which a man had reportedly been shot.

Firearms units, supported by unarmed officers from Tendring response team, were initially authorised and sent to Beach Road where the weapon alleged to have been used was quickly identified as an air weapon.

However, neither the suspect nor a weapon could be located.

A short time later, a car which had been connected to the incident was located on the A12.

A pursuit was then authorised with support from the police helicopter and units from the road policing team at Stanway.

A stinger device was deployed while specialist response officers were able to box in the car, ensuring it had to stop.

An Essex Police dogs unit was also on the scene and, during an initial search, a weapon was located in bushes near to where the car had been stopped. It has been seized.

Detectives at Clacton CID are now investigating the incident.

Two people – a man aged 27 and a woman aged 44, both from London – were arrested on a suspicion of a number of offences including kidnap, assault and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Both are still in custody for questioning.