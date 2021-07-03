Man is attack after Northfleet collision

Information is sought following a report a man was assaulted in Northfleet.

Kent Police was called to the High Street, between Hive Lane and Factory Road, at around 11.40pm on Friday 2 July 2021.

A collision between a black Jeep Cherokee and a wall is understood to have taken place, before the occupants of three different vehicles assaulted the driver of the Jeep.

The suspects are understood to have been travelling in a white Audi, a red Audi and a white Ford Transit and left the scene following the assault.

The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained arm injuries which are consistent with stab wounds. He was taken to a London hospital and his wounds are not described as life threatening.

At present no arrests have been made.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with information that is yet to get in contact.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with video footage, such as mobile phone recordings, CCTV or dash camera footage recorded in the area at the time.

Anyone with information can contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/115803/21.