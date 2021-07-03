Second arrest made in West Midlands concerning Croydon teen murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Croydon have made a second arrest.

The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in the Brierley Hill area of the West Midlands today and has been taken to a local police station.

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in East Sussex on Friday, 2 July remains in custody at this time having been transferred to a south London police station.

Police were called at 12.46am on Thursday, 1 July to reports of a disturbance at a residential address on Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon.

Officers attended and found a 16-year-old male inside the address suffering from stab wounds. They provided immediate first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 01:34hrs.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

We await the results of a post-mortem examination.

At this early stage we retain an open mind concerning motive.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Blair, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our investigation is gathering pace but though we have made our second arrest, we still want to hear from anyone who has information relating to this horrific loss of a young life.

“Have you heard something that could assist my officers? Did you see something that could help?

“If you know anything, no matter how small it may seem, please do the right thing and get in touch.”

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4961, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 249/1JUL.