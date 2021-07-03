Police are appealing for these two skateboarders to come forward who helped to detained Oxford Circus killer

Detectives have released an image of two heroic members of the public who they are keen to trace following a fatal stabbing in Oxford Street.

A 60-year-old man was attacked shortly before 8pm on Thursday, 1 July. He died later the same day as a result of his injuries.

Tedi Fanta Hagos, 25 of Ravenhill, Swansea has been charged with his murder.

The two males shown in the image being released, both of whom appear to be skateboarders, stepped forward and led the intervention to apprehend Hagos following the attack.

One of them used his skateboard to subdue Hagos, allowing him to be restrained.

Hagos did not sustain any lasting injuries.

The two skateboarders did not stay at the scene to speak with police and therefore, their details are not known.

Their key role has only come to light following a review of CCTV and other video footage of the incident and its aftermath.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, who is leading the investigation, said: “In addition to being immensely brave, we believe these two individuals may also be key witnesses.

“In stepping forward as they did to apprehend a violent individual, they showed great courage and potentially prevented others from being attacked.

“I want to be clear that while they used force to subdue the attacker, those actions were entirely reasonable and are not in question. They can be assured that we wish to speak to them solely as witnesses.”

The pair are urged to call the incident room on 0208 785 8099. They can also get in touch with detectives online using this form.