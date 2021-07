Amanda Waugh was last seen in the Ramsgate Road area of the town, near the junction with Shottendane Road, at around 4.15pm on Saturday 3 July.

The 53-year-old is described as being around 5ft 3ins tall with a slim build and long blonde hair that is worn in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 03-1039.