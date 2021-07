The 60-year-old was last seen at around 1pm on 3 July in the Milton area.

She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 2ins with a stocky build, with long grey hair which is usually worn in a ponytail. Julie also wears glasses.

It is not known what she was last wearing.

If you see her, or think you may have seen her since yesterday afternoon, please phone 101 with reference 44210262546.