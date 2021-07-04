Detectives investigating an assault at a Maidstone barbers have charged two people

Kent Police was called at 9.45am on Wednesday 30 June 2021, to a disturbance in Week Street, near its junction with St Faith’s Street.

It is reported a man, who was in a barber shop, suffered a cut to his hand following an assault and was treated at the scene by South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

On Friday 2 July 2021 Kieran Betturidge, 21 from London was charged with affray and possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 2 July and was remanded to appear at court at a later date.

On Saturday 3 July 2021, a 17-year-old, also from London was charged with affray, possession of a bladed article and two counts of assault of an emergency worker. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 July 2021.

Another 17-year-old arrested at the time has been released on bail pending further enquiries.