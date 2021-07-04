Man charged with exposure and making threats

A man alleged to have exposed himself in front of a child and made threats has been charged and remanded in custody.

Kent Police was called to Fernhill Road, Maidstone on Friday 2 July 2021 to a report of a man exposing himself and using threatening words and language to passers-by, including a young child.

Officers attended and arrested 24-year-old Benjamin Smart from Fernhill Road. He was later charged with exposure, using threatening words and behaviour and racially aggravated harassment.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates Court’ on Monday 5 July 2021