Police responded to reports of fighting and pockets of disorder involving a number of youths in Jubilee Gardens SE1 on the evening of Saturday, 3 July.

The first called was received at 7.44pm after a group of youths were reported to be throwing bottles.



Officers attended and worked to disperse the crowds.

A small number of arrests were made for offences including robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

A Section 60 Order was authorised.