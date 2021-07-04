Arson probe launched after house is torched in Swanscombe

Detectives are investigating a suspicious fire at a house in Swanscombe and appealing for witnesses.

Kent Police was called by Kent Fire and Rescue Service at 11.13pm on Saturday 3 July 2021 to report a house alight in Irving Walk.

Officers, along with SECAMB attended. Six people were in the house at the time, one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. A dog that was also in the house died at scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the times of 10pmand midnight.

Anyone with information can contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/116443/21.