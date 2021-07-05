Tyler Thompson is 8 years old and  is one of the Happiest, most loving boys in the world

Tyler also has one of the rarest genetic conditions in the world. Ring 14 with Deletions is a chromosome syndrome that only has around 3 reported cases worldwide. This affects his mobility, learning abilities and causes him to have seizures. Tyler can say roughly 40 words and practises sign language, he understand small sentences, despite this it has never stopped Tyler eager to make and play with friends 🙂

On the 2nd of June of 2021, Tyler Thompson was sadly diagnosed with one more disease: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia. (ALL) He was then further diagnosed to be in the high risk category which means his treatment has been escalated.

Tyler has had multiple blood transfusions an subsequently a central line put in to the heart. He is currently undergoing his induction period of chemotherapy, steroids, on going antibiotics due to the Chemotherapy leaving him with no immune system. He also must undergo weekly Bone Marrow biopsy’s & Lumbar Punctures. It is a truly traumatic time for him. He has been stuck in Hospital for 5 weeks with no end in sight and although he has been through absolute mill is somehow coping and keeping a smile on his face most of the time.

We are absolutely devastated. Words can not describe the emotions we are going through. But we are trying to remain positive and most importantly strong for Tyler ❤️

https://gofund.me/dcf42ce1

Tyler will soon desperately need a specialist wheel chair, home adaptions and a specially trained therapy dog. We have also promised him a trip to Liverpool FC to meet his hero’s! As you can imagine there is so so much we want to grant Tyler. The truth is nothing will make up for the vast disadvantages he has sadly been handed. But he truly deserves the best possible future and we are totally committed to giving Tyler everything we possibly can. We know there are so many good people out there that will help Tyler’s amazing cause.

He has so many things to say and achieve in life. We believe in you so much! Everyone that meets him falls in love with him, it’s hard not too – Tyler has a little sister, Cleo (KiKi he calls her) who he can’t wait to get back home playing with!

There is no donation too small and we are truly grateful for every single person who reads his story.