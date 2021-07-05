The family of man who died in a collision on the M3 in Hampshire has paid tribute to him

The family of man who died in a collision on the M3 has paid tribute to him.

Police were called at 8.21pm on Thursday, 17 June to a report of the single-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway of the M3 at Junction 5, near Hook.

As a result, the car, a silver Vauxhall Astra, left the carriageway.

The driver, Anuj Roka Magar, 33, from Wilmott Way, Basingstoke, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Anuj was loving and caring to all family members. He was a great young man with big heart.

“Anuj was very passionate about playing archery. Anuj’s two and a half year-old son Aadarsh and his nieces Samira and Rihasha are also missing him so much.

“Nothing can be the same now you are gone. You will be sorely be missed by all family and friends.

“We would also like to thank all the emergency services who were involved in this incident.”

Officers continue to make enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist them.

If you witnessed the incident, have any dash cam footage, or have any other useful information which can help us find out what happened, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 44210238553.