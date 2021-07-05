Two men from Gillingham in Kent arrested after double decker bus crash on the Isle of Wight

Two men from Kent have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving as a result of a collision involving a double decker bus in Ventnor on the Isle of Wsight late last night (Sunday).

Police were called to Leeson Road a t11.05pm after a Ford Focus collided with a Southern Vectis bus.

The Ford was travelling down Leeson Road and swerved into the driver’s side of the bus.

The driver of the vehicle and their passenger made off from the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Gillingham in Kent, have been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and possession of a Class B drug. They remain in custody at this time.