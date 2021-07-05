Five people sustained injuries after the blue Renault Clio reportedly collided with them in Cantebury

Witnesses are being urged to come forward following a collision in Canterbury High Street.

Between 2am and 2.25am on Sunday 4 July 2021, a blue Renault Clio reportedly collided with a group of pedestrians following a verbal altercation near the junction with Guildhall Street.

Five people sustained injuries, two of whom were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and drink driving. He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and urge anyone who witnessed what happened, saw the car in the area, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist, to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/116598/21.