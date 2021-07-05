Officers investigating a serious assault in Northfleet have arrested two people on suspicion of attempted murder

At 5pm on Sunday 4 July 2021 Kent Police was called to Haynes Road, Northfleet, following reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival a 17-year-old boy was found to have sustained a serious injury, consistent with a stab wound. He was airlifted to a London hospital where his condition is described as stable.

At around 6pm the same day officers arrested a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspects are both from Northfleet and are believed to be known to the victim. The investigation is ongoing.