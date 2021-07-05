Schoolboy stabbed to death by a pack of Wolves at Woolwich’s busiest bus stop in broad daylight

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death on the street in Woolwich and police have closed the entire road to investigate.

The victim was attacked at just before 5.25 pm in Woolwich New Road.

Members of the public stepped in to try to save him, a video uploaded to social media shows one man trying to do chest compressions as he lay bleeding on the pavement and then Officers from the Met Police then take over in vein

A large crowd was told by officers: “Please leave the area, allow us to do what we need to do to save this man’s life”.

Unfortunately attempts to save him were unsuccessful and the boy, whose exact age police have not released, was pronounced dead at just before 6.10pm.

A Tesco was evacuated and armed Police ran following reports with reports the suspect was inside.

Three police tents

and a large cordon has been set up, with the whole road closed off and the area surrounding where the attack happened cleared of members of the public while dozens of officers are still present.

As well as closing other nearby roads, Woolwich Arsenal Park has also been cordoned off.

An air ambulance landed earlier nearby then took off again.

A picture from immediately after the attack showed what appears to be members of the public holding up sheets to allow paramedics to work. Police say no formal identification of the victim has taken place and officers are in the process of contacting the victim’s family while no arrests have yet been made.

A statement said: “Officers attended Woolwich New Road and found a teenage boy suffering from a stab injury.

“They immediately provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 18:08hrs.

“A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. A crime scene is in place and officers remain in the area.

“Enquiries continue. Any witnesses are asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 5748/05Jul.”