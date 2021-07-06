Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Croydon last week have charged two people with his murder

Police were called to Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon at 12.46am on Thursday, 1 July.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found a 16-year-old boy who had been stabbed. He was treated at the scene but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He has been identified as Camron Smith from Shrublands, Croydon. His family is being supported by specialist officers.

On Monday, 5 July, detectives charged two people with Camron’s murder and with an additional charge of robbery.

One of those charged is a 15-year-old male who was arrested in East Sussex on Friday, 2 July.

The second is , Romain La Pierre, 18 of Amber Grove, Cricklewood. He was arrested in the Brierley Hill area of the West Midlands on Saturday, 3 July.

La Pierre and the 15-year-old have both been remanded in police custody and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 6 July.

Detectives continue to investigate Camron’s murder and would like to hear from anyone who has information but has not yet come forward.

Information can be provided by calling the incident room on 0208 721 4961 or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.