Detectives have named the victim of a fatal stabbing in Oxford Street as 60-year-old Stephen Dempsey

Police were called shortly before 8pm on Thursday, 1 July to reports of a man stabbed at Oxford Circus, close to the junction with Regent Street, W1.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. 60-year-old Stephen was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital where he later sadly died.

Police continue their appeal to trace two men, both of whom appear to be skateboarders, who stepped forward and led the intervention to apprehend the suspect following the attack.

The two skateboarders did not stay at the scene to speak with police and, therefore, their details are not known. Their key role has only come to light following a review of CCTV and other video footage of the incident and its aftermath.

Beryl Dempsey, Stephen’s mother, said: “I feel lost for words. I still feel so shocked and I keep expecting him to just walk back through the door. He looked after me and I depended on him for so much.

“I relied on him for everything and I miss him terribly.

“I would like the opportunity to personally thank the two men who intervened in an attempt to save my son’s life. Your actions were heroic and I am grateful for your courage and bravery. Now I beg you to come forwards and help police with their enquiries.”

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, who is leading the investigation, said: “In addition to being immensely brave, we believe these two individuals may also be key witnesses.

“By stepping forward as they did to apprehend a violent individual, they showed great courage and potentially prevented others from being attacked.

“I continue to stress that the actions of these men were entirely reasonable and are not in question. They can be assured that we wish to speak to them solely as witnesses and that by coming forwards they will significantly aide our investigation.”

The pair are urged to call the incident room on 0208 785 8099. They can also get in touch with detectives online using this form.

+ A 25-year-old man has been charged with Stephen’s murder.