Met Police launches second Murder investigation after 16 year old boy stabbed to death in Stockwell

An investigation has been launched following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Lambeth.

Police were called at around 11.45pm on Monday, 5 July, to a teenager stabbed in Oval Place, SW8.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. The 16-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers. Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

There has been no arrest at this early stage.

Witnesses who are yet to speak with police or anyone with information are asked to call 101 ref 8532/05jul. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

