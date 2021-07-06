She was last seen on 5th July 2021 leaving her home address in #Hammersmith&Fulham. If you have seen Zara or know where she is can you contact police on 101 quoting ref 21MIS019781.
Police need your help in locating missing person Zara Ahmed age 12
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man arrested after 80K Super Car Stolen and Crashed in Portsmouth
December 14, 2016
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
UPDATEDFire crews called to tackle warehouse a blaze in Croydon
February 27, 2020
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT
Gillingham drug dealer jailed for three years
February 5, 2020
BREAKING • ENFIELD • LONDON
Police appeal after Enfield shooting
May 7, 2020
LATEST NEWS • WEST SUSSEX
Appeal to find long lost friend last seen at Gatwick Airport
November 16, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • READING
One Dead two serious after Reading Police chase
May 23, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fire crew called to car fire in Lake
March 26, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • SOUTHAMPTON
Two arrested for attempted Murder in Southampton
May 22, 2017
ANDOVER • BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Police appealing for witnesses following a house burglary in Andover
November 13, 2019
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX
Man charged following incident at Brighton railway station
2 months ago
BREAKING • ESSEX
A12 closed in Essex after a person is hit by a Vehicle
July 23, 2018
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • WALES
UKRO Regional South Wales 2017
April 22, 2017
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • LONDON
London Fire Brigade U turn in rank structure
February 17, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
Bloodbath after teatime teen stabbing in Portsmouth
2 months ago
BREAKING • GREENWICH • LONDON
Early morning raid sees four arrested for firearms and drugs
April 8, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Teenage Portsmouth scumbag jailed
November 13, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Teenager Grabbed and attacked at Southampton Bus Stop
July 15, 2018
MIDLANDS
Firefighter killed in tragic road traffic collision
March 7, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • SHEPPEY
Coastguard Search launched on Isle of Sheppey for missing distressed woman
January 29, 2020
HOME COUNTIES • LATEST NEWS • READING
Man kicked off his bike by group of men in Reading
July 25, 2018
BREAKING • GRAVESEND • KENT • LONDON
Gravesend man charged with conspiracy to murder Sasha Johnson
3 weeks ago
BREAKING • WINCHESTER
Teenager dies at scene of A34 Horror Crash
November 19, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Can you help us find 12-year-old missing Amira Powell?
February 25, 2017
BREAKING • OXHEY HALL • WATFORD
Fatal Collision in Oxhey Hall near Watford
May 15, 2020
UKRO
On the water with London Fire @UKRO Humberside
September 22, 2017
BREAKING
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Co-op supermarket
January 19, 2020
BREAKING • COVID19
Watercrest line set to close until end of May due to COVID19
March 19, 2020
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Noxious liquid thrown at Kent Police officer in Folkestone
May 30, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Explosion at Southgate Underground in London
June 19, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Murder investigation underway in Camberwell
October 11, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Isle of Wight Perfume Theft pleads Guilty but stock is still missing
November 13, 2019
PORTSMOUTH
Suspected Child Groomer Arrested by Police at Asda in Fratton
February 21, 2016