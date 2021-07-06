Officers are appealing for information following two reported assaults in Hythe.

Kent Police was called at 8.20am on Monday 5 July 2021 following a report that a man had been assaulted in Bank Street.

Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital for treatment. Two men were arrested on suspicion of assault and were later released under investigation.

At 6.35am on Tuesday 6 July, officers were called to the same location following a reported altercation between a group of men.

Three people required hospital treatment and five men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Officers are currently treating the two reports as linked and are appealing to anyone who saw either incident, or has information that may assist the investigation, to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/117389/21.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers in Kent by calling 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form.